Bethlehem-Center High School held its 2022 commencement on June 1 at the high school stadium.
The class of 2022 graduated 94 seniors.
Anna Marie Knizner earned valedictorian honors, and Jason Scott Sargent was named salutatorian.
Knizner is the daughter of James and Randi Knizner of Marianna.
She was president of the National Honor Society and Italian National Honor Society, and was captain of the varsity girls’ volleyball team. She was a member of the Italian Club, Student Council, chorus, show choir, band, and served as peer jury foreman.
Knizner played club volleyball and was a member of the National Society of High School Scholars and Penn Sate Fayette 4.0 Club.
She plans to attend University of Notre Dame, where she will major in chemical engineering.
Sargent is the son of Jason and Rachel Sargent of Vestaburg.
He was a member of the Academic League, the gifted program, Penn State 4.0 Club, Science Club, Italian Club, National Honor Society, Italian National Honor Society, Envirothon, PJAS, and Governor’s STEM Competition.
He is employed by Baker Services as a part-time professional landscaper, and is certified in CPR and first aid.
Sargent plans to attend Penn State University’s University Park campus, where he plans to major in geobiology.