A member of Bethlehem-Center School Board was sentenced in Washington County Court Thursday to spend 25 days in jail after pleading guilty to driving under the influence of alcohol last year.
Senior Judge Anthony J. Vardaro also sentenced Christian Rodgers McDaniel, 42, to serve six months of probation upon his release from jail, online court records show.
McDaniel, of West Bethlehem Township, was charged by state police with DUI after he was found asleep in his vehicle alongside the 500 block of Ten Mile Road in Amwell Township, court records indicate.