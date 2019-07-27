The Senator John Heinz History Center will welcome Vietnam War veteran and nationally acclaimed author Tim O’Brien for a discussion Sept. 18 at 7 p.m.
O’Brien is the award-winning author of “The Things They Carried,” considered to be one of the pre-eminent pieces of Vietnam War literature.
Drafted into the U.S. Army in 1968, O’Brien served in the Vietnam War from 1969 to 1970, and was awarded the Purple Heart after being wounded by shrapnel from a hand grenade. In the decades following the war, O’Brien drew inspiration from experiences in Vietnam for his writings.
During the History Center event, O’Brien will speak about his experiences in Vietnam and how they have influenced his life and writings. Following his presentation, O’Brien will sign copies of his books, which will be available for purchase. This program is being presented in conjunction with the exhibit “The Vietnam War: 1945-1975,” which will be at the Heinz History Center through Sept. 22.
For information or to purchase tickets, go online to heinzhistorycenter.org/timobrien.