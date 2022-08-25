The Washington Salvation Army teamed up with Shoe Department Encore and volunteers to provide 220 children in Washington County with new shoes as they head back to school in coming days.
At the Best Foot Forward event, held at Washington Crown Center Monday and Tuesday, children in preschool through grade 12 were able to select one new pair of shoes and a pair of socks.
“I feel shoes are super-duper important. It’s one thing children grow out of quickly. If our feet feel good, our body feels good, and we can focus on school,” said Capt. Amber Imhoff of the Salvation Army.
Volunteers measured the children’s shoe size and then accompanied them into the store to help them pick a pair of shoes.
Preschool student Raelynn Moore, 4, was delighted with the Twinkle Toes Skechers she picked out.
Her mother, Jennifer Moore, of Roscoe, was thankful for the event.
“It gives us more money for food and gas. With food prices and the cost of other things going up, this helps,” said Moore.
It is the sixth year the Salvation Army has held the Best Foot Forward event.
This year, volunteers from Chrome Federal Credit Union, Washington Financial, Clearview Credit Union, First United Methodist Church, and the Girl Scouts helped the children shop.
The Salvation Army received $14,000 from donors to hold the event.
“If kids are excited about their shoes, they’re going to be excited to be at school,” said Imhoff.
