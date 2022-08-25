The Washington Salvation Army teamed up with Shoe Department Encore and volunteers to provide 220 children in Washington County with new shoes as they head back to school in coming days.

At the Best Foot Forward event, held at Washington Crown Center Monday and Tuesday, children in preschool through grade 12 were able to select one new pair of shoes and a pair of socks.

