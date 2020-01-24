A Bentworth High School student has been charged in an assault last month at the school that caused a classmate to suffer a concussion and other injuries.
Bentleyville police Wednesday charged the suspect, Cameron Joseph Puskarich, 18, of Spring Street, Bentleyville, with aggravated assault, making terroristic threats and criminal mischief, court records show.
Police said in charging documents that Puskarich attacked the younger male student Dec. 19 in a bathroom at the school at 75 Bearcat Drive because he was angry about being scolded for passing a school bus.
He is accused of shoving the victim into a corner about 12:25 p.m. causing a shoulder injury that still requires rehabilitation. He also is accused of causing the victim head injuries by banging his head off a window.
Puskarich allegedly said, “If I see you outside of the school, you’re dead,” police noted in the affidavit.
He is free on $25,000 bond set Wednesday by District Judge Eric Glenn Porter.