The Bentworth School District and Superintendent Scott Martin received an honorable mention for building community from the Penn State Center on Rural Education and Communities, in partnership with The Pennsylvania Association of Rural and Small Schools at the PARSS annual meeting in Boalsburg.
The Building Community Award recognizes a school or school district that has demonstrated innovative practices by improving educational opportunities while strengthening education.
The district was cited for its efforts to address student mental health, an issue that was worsened during the COVID-19 pandemic. The district worked with Centerville Clinics to offer mental health counseling and child psychiatric services which were provided remotely using tele-health, a service that ultimately expanded to serve nine nearby districts.
Testimonials from students and families suggest how impactful these efforts have been.
The CREC conducts and supports research and outreach activities that address rural education and community-related issues in Pennsylvania, the nation and the world.