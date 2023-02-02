Eight years ago, the students who sat in Ashley Clawson’s AP Computer Science A classroom at Bentworth High School were mostly boys.
Today, half of her students are girls, who now have a pathway to high-paying occupations in computer and technology.
Bentworth High School has earned the College Board AP Computer Science Female Diversity Award for achieving high female representation in AP Computer Science A.
Jefferson-Morgan Middle/High School in Greene County received the College Board’s AP Computer Science Female Diversity Award in the category of AP Computer Science Principles.
Schools honored with the AP Computer Science Female Diversity Award have expanded access to girls in AP computer science courses.
For Clawson and the female students in her class, the balanced population is progress.
“I always loved the sciences, and I was often the only one in a room full of males. It’s great to show (the girls) they can do the same type of assignments, the same type of work, and do just as well,” said Clawson.
More than 1,100 institutions achieved either 50% or higher female representation in one of the two AP computer science courses or a percentage of the female computer science exam takers meeting or exceeding that of the school’s female population during the 2021-22 school year.
Jefferson-Morgan Superintendent Brandon Robinson noted all three computer science teachers in the middle school and high school are females.
“From the time our students start taking computer science classes in the middle school, they are being taught by female teachers. It helps (the teachers) to recruit females to take the class, and it makes (the students) understand that they can do it, too,” said Robinson. “We’re proud of being a small school that offers big opportunities to all of our students.”
Bentworth High School was one of only 209 schools recognized in the category of AP Computer Science A.
“We’re thrilled to congratulate our female AP computer science students and their teachers on this step toward gender parity in computer science education,” said Scott Martin, superintendent of Bentworth School District. “We’re honored that our school earned this distinction and look forward to seeing these young women and others pursue and achieve success in computer science education and careers.”
Trevor Packer, College Board Head of the AP Program, called computer science “the source code of our economy and so much of our daily lives.”
“In the five years since we began the AP Computer Science Female Diversity Award, it’s been heartening to see schools like Bentworth High School welcome so many more young women into this vital field.”
AP Computer Science A (CSA) students learn to design and implement computer programs that solve problems relevant to today’s society.
“JAVA is the code language we use, and we write code to make everyday problems easier to solve,” said Clawson.
Overall, female participation in the AP computer science courses has increased 103% since 2017, broadening STEM career opportunities for more students.
Providing female students with access to computer science courses is critical to ensuring gender parity in the industry’s high-paying jobs and to drive innovation, creativity, and representation. The median annual wage for computer and information technology occupations was $97,430 in May 2021. However, women represent just 24% of the five million people in computing occupations.
“Computer science, as a whole, is growing and there are as many or more jobs as there are applicants. Having this class available for them is a huge asset,” said Clawson. “Whether it’s in game design, application development, graphics, there are job opportunities available. And just having this background is going to help them in any field they enter.”
Among young women, those who try AP Computer Science in high school are 10 times more likely to major in computer science.
But female students remain underrepresented in high school computer science classes, accounting for just 33% of AP Computer Science Principles participants and 25% of AP Computer Science A participants.
Clawson sees reason for optimism, though.
“In our eighth year, we’re growing, we’re getting the programming out there to more (female) students and they’re seeing what it is, what it can be used for and what the possibilities are outside of the school building, and their interest is growing, and that’s great,” said Clawson. “I’m excited to give this opportunity to the students.”
