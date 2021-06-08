Bentworth High School will hold commencement exercises for 85 seniors at 6 p.m. Thursday in the high school gymnasium.
Valedictorian is Austin Marshalek, and salutatorian is Jocelynn McMurray.
Marshalek is the son of Debra and Jason Marshalek of Scenery Hill. He will attend the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York City and major in fashion design.
McMurray, senior class president, is the daughter of Adam and Sherry McMurray of Eighty Four. She will attend Penn State University and major in business finance.