Bentworth High School will graduate 86 seniors at 6 p.m. June 1 during a virtual commencement ceremony on Facebook.
Valedictorian is Lindsay Davis, daughter of Michelle and Norm Davis of Scenery Hill.
Davis plans to attend Ohio State University and major in Animal Science in a Pre-Veterinary Track.
Salutatorians are Hailey Lusk, daughter of Tiffani and Greg Lusk of Scenery Hill, and Paige Marshalek, daughter of Debra and Jason Marshalek, also of Scenery Hill.
Lusk will attend Washington & Jefferson College where she will major in Pre-Dentistry.
Marshalek will attend West Virginia University and major in Biology/Pre-Medicine.