Bentworth School District is closed today due to a fire at a gas well substation.
The fire broke out at a substation on Johnston Road, near the school campus.
Students who were transported to school were returned home, according to a notification from Bentworth Superintendent Scott Martin.
Bentleyville Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene of the fire, which was under control before 8:30 a.m. Crews planned to stay on the scene for an extended period of time.
The cause of the fire was not known.
I have to ask my engineers what a "gas well substation" is......
