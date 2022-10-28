Bentleyville will host a Halloween parade Saturday.
The parade will begin at 1 p.m. Floats and costumed children who want to participate in the parade are asked to gather in the parking lot of Valley Hardware at 506 Main St.
There will be cash prizes available for different age groups. In addition to the parade, there will also be a craft show at Valley Hardware.
Trick-or-treat will take place following the parade, from 5 to 6:30 p.m.
