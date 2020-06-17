BENTLEYVILLE – Bentleyville Borough is planning to add a former social hall clubhouse to its downtown park.
The borough has approved the $125,000 purchase of the former Eagles Club next to Richardson Park, a quaint swath of property with babbling brooks, said council President Stan Glowaski.
“It’s pristine,” Glowaski said of the park, where children float miniature boats in a small stream there.
The club closed about four years ago, he said.
The sale of the building is pending the Fraternal Order of Eagles clearing some liens on the property, Glowaski said.
The property will allow for more parking and the expansion of a walking trail, and it also comes with a large pavilion.
Glowaski said council will form a steering committee to help guide the future use of the building off Frye Avenue, which could include the creation of a social hall.
“It needs some work,” he said.
While Richardson Park will be closed July 4 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the borough will still host fireworks that evening, and people can watch them from their porches, Glowaski said.
“We thought the community needed something,” he said.