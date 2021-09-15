STATE POLICE

A Bentleyville man was killed in a one-vehicle crash in Nottingham Township Tuesday.

According to state police, Carl Yates, 85, died from his injuries before he could be flown to a hospital.

The accident occurred just before 2:50 p.m. at Sichi Hill and Sugar Run roads, according to police.

Police said Yates was traveling north on Sichi Hill Road and did not stop when he approached the intersection. His vehicle went off the road and struck a tree.

State police were assisted by Washington County Sheriff's Department, Peters Township EMS and Valley View Fire Department.

