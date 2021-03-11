A Bentleyville man allegedly seen on video rummaging through documents on the Senate floor during the Jan. 6 insurrection has been charged in connection with the assault on the U.S. Capitol.
Dale “DJ” Shalvey allegedly wore tactical equipment, including a green helmet, while he was captured on video from a New Yorker Magazine reporter sorting through Sen. Ted Cruz’s desk just moments after the senators were evacuated from the floor.
Shalvey, 36, was charged Feb. 12 in connection with the insurrection, but his case was sealed until Wednesday.
He is charged with obstruction of justice/Congress; knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful order; and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.
FBI investigators received multiple tips on Jan. 18 from people watching video of the insurrection who recognized Shalvey, including a friend from his high school in Wheeling, W.Va. In the video, a man who matches Shalvey’s description, said Cruz “was going to sell us out all along” after he mistakenly thought the Republican senator from Texas was going to certify the Electoral College results that won the presidency for Joe Biden. Cruz has been criticized for pushing false conspiracy theories that the election had been stolen from former president Donald Trump, which was cited as the main reason why rioters breached the Capitol.
Shalvey, a West Liberty University graduate who was raised in Wheeling, now resides in Bentleyville and helps to manage a farm in Elizabeth Township. He also is a skilled woodworker, according to his professional website.
