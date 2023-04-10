A spaghetti dinner to benefit the Lemmon family of Burgettstown, whose home was damaged in a March 11 fire, will be held April 30 at Slovan VFW from 1 to 5 p.m.
Dinner includes a spaghetti bar with red sauce, Alfredo and cheese options, meatballs, salad, bread and a drink, along with an entry to door prizes. There also will be a basket raffle, a 50/50 raffle and a bake sale.
