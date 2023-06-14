Pawlick bench

Courtesy of the Mon Valley Alliance

A bench was dedicated last week in honor of Lue Ann Pawlick at the entrance of the Alta Vista Business Park in Fallowfield Township. Pawlick, former executive director of the Middle Monongahela Industrial Development Association who died in 2021, was a driving force behind the planning and development of the 256-acre business park located off of Interstate 70. MIDA consolidated with the Mid Mon Valley Progress Council in 2016 to form the Mon Valley Alliance. The dedication was attended by a number of Pawlick’s friends, family members and colleagues, including, from left, John LaCarte, Mon Valley Alliance vice chairman; Kelly Jo Ellin, Mon Valley Alliance director of finance and operations, and Washington County Commissioner Diana Irey Vaughan.

A bench was dedicated last week in honor of Lue Ann Pawlick at the entrance of the Alta Vista Business Park in Fallowfield Township. Pawlick, former executive director of the Middle Monongahela Industrial Development Association who died in 2021, was a driving force behind the planning and development of the 256-acre business park located off of Interstate 70. MIDA consolidated with the Mid Mon Valley Progress Council in 2016 to form the Mon Valley Alliance. The dedication was attended by a number of Pawlick’s friends, family members and colleagues, including, from left, John LaCarte, Mon Valley Alliance vice chairman; Kelly Jo Ellin, Mon Valley Alliance director of finance and operations, and Washington County Commissioner Diana Irey Vaughan.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In