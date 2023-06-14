A bench was dedicated last week in honor of Lue Ann Pawlick at the entrance of the Alta Vista Business Park in Fallowfield Township. Pawlick, former executive director of the Middle Monongahela Industrial Development Association who died in 2021, was a driving force behind the planning and development of the 256-acre business park located off of Interstate 70. MIDA consolidated with the Mid Mon Valley Progress Council in 2016 to form the Mon Valley Alliance. The dedication was attended by a number of Pawlick’s friends, family members and colleagues, including, from left, John LaCarte, Mon Valley Alliance vice chairman; Kelly Jo Ellin, Mon Valley Alliance director of finance and operations, and Washington County Commissioner Diana Irey Vaughan.
