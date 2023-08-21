The Belle Vernon Rotary Club is having its third annual Regatta on the Yough from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27 at the boat launch area and activity center of Cedar Creek.
A paddle parade in the river adjacent to the event site will have participants dress up their water craft to compete for prizes. The first-place winner for Best Decorated will win $300.
Printable paddle parade forms are available at www.bvarotary.com, where a link also is available for on-line registration. Registration is $15 and includes a T-shirt.
The deadline for mailed and online registrations is Wednesday, Aug. 23.
The regatta also features a Kids Zone for those 12 and younger, and an “Art Pier” at the adjacent activity center will feature an art contest/exhibit.
In addition to a 600 Duckie Derby Race, local businesses will sponsor super sized rubber ducks in their own Great Company Duck Race. This group of ducks also will be judged for “Best in Show.”
There also will be food trucks, raffles and music by D.J. Jerry J. The Collinsburg VFD Water Rescue Team will provide safety and demonstrations, and Get a Hobby from Uniontown will be on hand with remote control boat and seaplane demonstrations.
Last year’s proceeds from the regatta were presented to Belle Vernon Area and Frazier School Districts for their emotional support programs.
“This started as a little ducky race,” said Deb Keefer, regatta co-chair. “It has been so much fun adding more activities every year, and we are very pleased that there is so much for the kids to see and do at no cost to their parents.”
