The 20th annual March for Parks fundraiser is set for March 26, and Cedar Creek Park in Belle Vernon is one of seven registration locations at which participants can check in with donations.
March for Parks is hosted by the Westmoreland County Citizens Advisory Board. Money raised supports the 10 parks and five trails in Westmoreland County. Donations can be designated for certain projects planned at county parks.
Participants may check in that day between 9 a.m. and noon with their donations, pick up their T-shirts or bandannas if they donate $30 or more, and then march/walk/explore at their own convenience.
There also will be family-friendly activities such as raffles, games, light snacks and refreshments and booths and exhibits.
For more information, and to register and donate, visit www.co.westmoreland.pa.us/mfp or call 724-830-3950.