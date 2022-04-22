Charges have been filed against a Belle Vernon man who allegedly inappropriately touched one child and raped another.
Peter James Carlson, 36, faces 16 charges filed in two separate cases, including rape, indecent assault and involuntary deviate sexual intercourse.
State police alleged that between March and August 2020, Carlson inappropriately touched a 9-year-old boy at a Belle Vernon home. According to court paperwork, the child disclosed the alleged abuse to a therapist on Jan. 21, 2022.
During a forensic interview, the alleged victim in that case said Carlson sexually abused him twice, showed him pornography, and told him not to tell anyone what occurred.
When questioned by police, Carlson denied the allegations, charging documents stated.
In a separate case, Carlson is also charged with sexually assaulting a girl three times at a home in Belle Vernon. The alleged assaults occurred between April 2020 and May 2021, when the girl was 13 and 14 years old.
The affidavit of probable cause also alleged that Carlson took nude photographs of the girl.
Carlson was arraigned on the charges late Wednesday, and is currently lodged in the Fayette County Prison with his bail set at $50,000 on each case.
He’s scheduled for a preliminary hearing at 1:30 p.m. April 27 before Magisterial District Judge Richard Kasunic II.