A student at Marion Elementary School was injured Friday morning after being hit by a car while waiting for her bus.
The incident occurred shortly after 8 a.m. in the 400 block of Fayette Street, North Belle Vernon, according to the Westmoreland County public safety supervisor.
The child was flown from the scene to UPMC Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh for treatment.
Belle Vernon Area School District Superintendent Dr. Ken Williams issued a statement saying the district was unaware of the student’s condition.
“The school district does have multiple counselors on hand to provide support for students and staff,” Williams said. “The Belle Vernon Area School District appreciates the community support both locally and from other school districts. Our thoughts continue to be with this student, her family and students. If appropriate, additional information will be released as more is learned.”
The school district posted on its website that there would be counseling services available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25 at the North Belle Vernon Volunteer Fire Department’s Social Hall at 543 Broad Ave.
