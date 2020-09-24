Ever since she was a little girl, December Ersek has wanted to help people.
It wasn’t until she was in her 30s, though, that Ersek realized how she wanted to do that: by being a nurse.
“I had a lot of signs flashing before me, pointing me in the direction of what I’ve always wanted to be, and that was a nurse,” said Ersek. “I have had other jobs that I was happy with, but never truly as happy as I am being a nurse and helping others, whether it is patients, families, or staff. This is my passion.”
Ersek serves as assistant nurse manager at Washington Health System Washington Hospital. She is responsible for working with inpatient staff and managers, and managing orientation for new nurses.
In her 30s, Ersek, then a divorced mother of two girls who were 6 and 4 years old, enrolled at Washington Hospital School of Nursing, where she obtained her RN diploma. In 2013, she earned her bachelor’s of science in nursing, and is currently completing her MBA.
“This is what I’m meant to do,” she said.”
She also works part time at Transitions Healthcare.
With visits to senior communities and assisted living facilities halted because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Ersek has spent time trying to find ways to keep residents at Transitions engaged and to not feel isolated.
Recently, she assembled a cardboard ice cream truck and delivered ice pops to the residents.
“We put the ice cream truck over top of me in a Geri-chair and wheeled me around to deliver the treats,” said Ersek. “They were laughing and having a good time. It’s important because so many of them aren’t able to see their families right now. I’m constantly thinking about what can I do, how can I make things better for people.”
Since the pandemic began, Ersek also has discovered a new hobby, making masks.
She estimates she has assembled more than 3,000 of them, and distributes them to anyone who needs one.
“I love making them. I love to be able to make masks for kids now, because if they have to wear them, it should be something that they like,” said Ersek.
Ersek also recruited her mother to join her project, which she affectionately calls “Mask Chaos.”
Her mother has made hundreds of ear savers – buttons to loop the mask around that make mask-wearing more comfortable.
Ersek said several people have donated material for her to continue to make masks.
On August 14, Ersek and her husband, Christopher, were married in the Chapel at Washington Hospital.
The couple had discussed planning a Florida destination wedding, but after the novel coronavirus pandemic broke out, they scrapped those plans because they wanted their families to attend, and opted spontaneously to get married at the hospital.
“It was Wednesday, and I called Pastor Gary (Gibson), the hospital chaplain, and I said, ‘What’s your schedule like Thursday or Friday?’” recalled Ersek. “He said he thought his schedule was open, and I asked him, ‘Could you marry us one of those days?”
Ersek also noted she is proud of the nurses at Washington Hospital who completed their orientation amid COVID-19.
“It was a crazy learning experience, being a brand new nurse, not knowing what the heck you’re supposed to do. They were three weeks in and everything was turned upside down,” she said. “They will never forget it.”
Ersek said when she’s not working, she enjoys spending time with her family, including her daughters, Alyssa, 20, and Emilee, 18, and a stepson, Michael.
“I am so proud of all of them. These kids of mine never cease to amaze me,” she said, laughing. “They are always trying to teach me Tik Tok dance moves, or taking photos of me unannounced. Family is the most important part of my life.”
She also has two Shih Tzus, a 15-year-old dachshund, three cats, a ferret, a boa constrictor, and a Beta fish.
Q. Who is your hero?
A. I would have to say that my dad is my hero. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps and he worked hard his whole life to provide everything that we needed. He was a good role model and taught us how to work hard, and he loved us unconditionally.
Q. What is one skill everyone should have?
A. It’s not necessarily a skill, but I feel everybody need genuine compassion.
Q. What is one talent you would most like to learn, or improve?
A. The talent I would like to master is not eating so much! But I love food, I love people, and combine the two and how can you control yourself?
Q. What do you want to tell the public about COVID-19?
A. I want the public to not be afraid to come to us. We are prepared and ready to care for you. We have learned a lot through this process and we know how scary it was for everyone, but we are here for you. We have supplies that we need, and we are very well trained to care for you in the safest environment. Nursing is known for change and adapting to change – sometimes hourly, not just daily – and we have done just that. So, please don’t wait. If you need care, don’t delay, come now and let us help you. Also, we are so thankful for your support through these unprecedented times. Thank you for all that you do for us! Know that you have also made a huge imprint in our hearts and lives that will last forever.