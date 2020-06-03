Robert McCarley III is a voice communications analyst at Washington Health System Washington Hospital.
During the novel coronavirus pandemic, McCarley set up video conferencing systems in patient rooms on the COVID units to allow patients and their caregivers to have contactless communication. It reduced the number of times medical staff had to enter the rooms, and helped conserve personal protective equipment.
McCarley and his wife, Heather, have a daughter, Jocelyn, and two grandsons, Eddie and Evan. Jocelyn and her sons are currently living with McCarley and Heather.
McCarley loves to travel, and his favorite destination is the beach.
The family has four dogs: a Dalmatian, Italian greyhound, Rottweiler and a Great Dane puppy.
Q. What was your first job?
A. I started my first job when I was around 10 years old. I mowed lawns in the neighborhood and for local businesses.
Q. If you could give your younger self advice, what would it be?
I would tell myself to worry less about things and money; instead spend more time traveling with family. The cultural experiences will enrich your life in ways you can’t imagine, and the time you spend making memories with loved ones will be priceless!
Q. What would be your ideal vacation getaway?
I love Belize! The ideal vacation is spending days without a plan and without a care in Belize.
Q. What are two of your favorite snacks?
Tacos and more tacos!
Q. What radio station or kind of music do you listen to on your way to work?
I listen to reggae – Protoje, Tribal Seeds, any of the Marleys. It’s all good.