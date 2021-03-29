Dr. Philip Joson is the longtime Chief of the Gastroenterology Department at Washington Health System Washington Hospital and is a partner with Southwest Gastroenterology Associates.
Joson earned his undergraduate degree at Swarthmore College and graduated from Hahnemann University School of Medicine.
He completed his internal medicine residency at the Cleveland Clinic and a gastroenterology fellowship at Allegheny General Hospital.
Joson enjoys skiing, golfing and biking, and recently completed a ride from Pittsburgh to Washington, D.C., on the Great Allegheny Passage.
Joson and his wife, Joan, are the parents of three children, a daughter, Lindsey, and sons Chris and AJ. The family has a dog, Coco, and a cat, Lucy.
Q. If you could have a superpower, what would it be and why?
A. My superpower would be the ability to be at two places at the same time. The medical profession is a very rewarding career but can be demanding of your time. I try to strike a balance between work and family, and I think that’s worked. Of course, you may get a different answer from my wife!
Q. What was your first job?
A. My first job was a newspaper route. The best part, I got to deliver the papers by bike. The worst part was it was a very hilly route!
Q. What or who are you grateful for?
A. Family, friends and colleagues.
Q. What’s something you’re looking forward to, when we can get back to “normal?”
A. Bag Netflix and go out to a theater to see a movie!
Q. Why did you choose the profession you are in now?
A. I chose the sub-specialty of gastroenterology because I could not only treat patients medically but also perform endoscopic procedures to diagnose and treat disease.
Now, I note that March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month. Colorectal Cancer unfortunately remains a common and lethal disease, and approximately 50,000 Americans will die from it each year.
The good news is that the incidence and mortality rates have been declining each year in the U.S. This is likely due to effective colon cancer screening tests. Screening tests can improve disease prognosis by detecting early stage colon cancer in asymptomatic patients which is easier to treat and cure.
There are several tests available and screening generally starts at age 50. Screening begins earlier in patients who are at higher risk due to factors such as a family history of colon cancer.
Colonoscopy is the most effective test to detect colorectal cancer and small precancerous polyps. It is also unique among screening tests as it can also prevent cancer by removing these precancerous polyps.
Noninvasive stool based tests are also available. These tests sample stool for blood and or fecal DNA. If results are positive, a colonoscopy will then be needed for further diagnosis. All screening tests have their pros and cons which a patient can discuss with their doctor.
The most important point is to get screened.
In the meantime, a diet including fruits and vegetables along with wheat bran, while avoiding processed and charred red meat, may reduce the risk of getting colon cancer.
Q. What do you want people to know about COVID-19 and WHS?
A. We are constantly evaluating and updating our safety precautions as we learn more about the virus. I think Washington Hospital is the quintessential community hospital where neighbors take care of neighbors. I think this creates a sense of unity, purpose and camaraderie, which is hard to match.