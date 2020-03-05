State police have filed charges against a Beaver County man who allegedly fired a BB gun at multiple cars on Interstates 70 and 79 in 2018.
Craig Alan Glasser, 40, of 146 Pinehurst Drive, Freedom, faces charges of propelling missiles into occupied vehicles, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and criminal mischief. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.
State police said the decision to wait two years to charge Glasser stemmed from the fact that he was also facing drug charges in Allegheny County in 2018.
According to the criminal complaint, about 10 p.m. March 9, 2018, a Pittsburgh woman reported that a car pulled up next to hers. She felt something hit her car while she was driving east on I-70 in Canton Township. The other vehicle drove away at a high speed, and police found a small, round chip in the woman’s rear driver side door.
A Peters Township man then called police and reported the same had happened to him while he was driving north on I-79, near mile marker 48. His driver door window shattered, according to the complaint.
A third victim contacted police and said his car had been shot at, also causing a window to shatter.
Robinson Township police arrested Glasser about 1:30 a.m. March 10, 2018. He was in possession of a holster, a BB gun and methamphetamine, according to the complaint.
Online court records show that Robinson Township police charged Glasser with possession of a controlled substance. He pleaded guilty to the charge and received a year of probation.
Court records also show that on May 15, 2018, Moon Township police charged Glasser for operating a methamphetamine lab and with several other charges.
He pleaded guilty to felony charges of risking catastrophe and depositing, storing or disposing of chemical waste. Additional drug charges, including the charge for operating a meth lab, were withdrawn.
On Oct. 29, 2018, he was sentenced to five months to a year in prison, and two years of probation.