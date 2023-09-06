Beating the heat

Gloria Schmalz isn’t letting the hot weather keep her from enjoying the Canonsburg Farmers Market. On Tuesday, Schmalz, a member of the Greater Canonsburg Chamber of Commerce, arrived with an umbrella to fight the sun and a neck fan to fight the heat, and enjoyed the afternoon talking with GCCC member E.J. Kleckner, right, and others.
Tags
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Thank you for reading!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
Latest News
- How to tell neighbors I want to be left alone
- Meal-prep tips for a manageable back-to-school menu
- Transform bananas into a moist dessert
- Simplify school nights with easy, cheesy meals
- Blueberries, lavender and lemonade make for a refreshing cocktail
- OP-ED: Pennsylvania needs to live within its means
- LETTER: UPMC management is ruthless
Upcoming Events
-
Sep 7
-
Sep 9
-
Sep 13
-
Sep 13
-
Sep 15
-
Sep 16
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.