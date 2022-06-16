Kids of all ages darted through the gates of Canonsburg Town Park Pool Wednesday afternoon to claim spots on the soft grass before diving into refreshingly cool waters. Temperatures soared into the 90s yesterday, marking the first scorcher in what could be a weeklong heat wave.
Beating the heat
Beating the heat
Katherine Mansfield
Staff writer
