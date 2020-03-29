Editor’s note: This is a weekly series focusing on the importance of buying local.
Gyms, restaurants, and bars are closed. The bowling leagues and book clubs that were meeting just a month ago feel like distant memories while restrictions meant to curtail the spread of COVID-19 are in place.
But those looking for something to do other than gorging on TV still have one avenue – or, path, maybe – available to them: tens of miles of walking, biking and hiking trails that remain open in the area.
Among the trail systems that people can still “Be Local” and use are Washington County’s Cross Creek Park, outside West Middletown, and Mingo Creek Park, near Finleyville. Lisa Cessna, Washington County director of planning, said the use of hiking trails is still permitted at those places, even if some areas are gated off and the restrooms and buildings are closed.
“You can still access the walking path,” Cessna said of Mingo. “You can still access the trail network.”
Cessna said large numbers of people still visit Mingo when the weather is nice, and the walking path is “getting pretty packed.” She suggested people visit somewhere less crowded to avoid contact with others at a time when authorities encourage people to limit contact with others to try to curb a pandemic.
“In these crazy times, it may not be your best choice to go into a crowded park,” she said. “Unless you’re going in and your going to some of the remote trails.”
Cross Creek, which is a few miles from the West Virginia state line, is farther from Pittsburgh and the region’s suburban sprawl. The boat launch and lake access gates are closed.
Because of staffing, the usual county employees aren’t around to do maintenance and other work.
The 29-mile Panhandle Trail is still open, too. The rail-trail is wider and flatter than some other hiking and walking spots in the area.
“The 17 miles (of the trail) that are in Washington County are paved, so that gives people a lot of flexibility – whether they want to roller blade or take a bike out or push a stroller,” Cessna said. “It’s 10 feet wide, and a big distance, so a lot of those areas are pretty remote.
Montour Trail, another rail-trail, is also open, Cessna said. That system connects to the Panhandle Trail near McDonald, and is part of the Great Allegheny Passage between Pittsburgh and Washington, D.C.
In the city, Washington Park and its network of walking and biking paths are still open.
To the north of Washington, trails and other outdoor areas remain open in Allegheny County parks. Those include South Park, which has more rugged, unpaved trails in the hollows near the suburban South Hills.
Cessna said most of the trails in Washington County parks are similarly good for more challenging hikes. For example, the nearly three-mile, crushed-limestone loop through the woods of Cross Creek Park is still open. The head of that trail is on Route 844.
“It follows the terrain, so you’re going to get a pretty good workout,” Cessna said.
