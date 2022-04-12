State Sen. Camera Bartolotta, R-Carroll, and Pennsylvania Women Work will be hosting a career building open house May 6 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at Wild Things Park in North Franklin Township.
At the open house, attendees will have the opportunity to get a free headshot taken by a professional photographer from 10 to 11 a.m., and receive expert advice to update or create a LinkedIn profile to use in their job search or career.
Dress for Success will have its mobile unit available for attendees to pick a new outfit for a job interview, and representatives of PA Career Link will be there to help with job-related questions. Those attending will also have the opportunity to learn about free career building services, such as Pennsylvania Women Work’s New Choices program, and do some networking.
Kayla Druga, talent manager for Arconic Human Resources, will be the special guest. It is not necessary to RSVP for the event.
For additional information or questions, call Bartolotta’s office at 724-225-4380.