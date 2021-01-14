Sen. Camera Bartolotta, R-Carroll, will continue to lead the Senate Labor and Industry Committee after being reappointed to the post by Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman Wednesday.
The committee is responsible for considering a wide range of issues pertaining to both employers and employees, including worker safety and compensation, unemployment compensation, building codes and workforce development.
Bartolotta said her priorities for the new legislative session will include overseeing critical upgrades to the state’s unemployment compensation system, as well as building a stronger environment for job growth to help Pennsylvania’s economy recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Bartolotta was also appointed last week to serve as a member of the Senate’s Republican leadership team as majority caucus administrator.