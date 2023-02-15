State Sen. Camera Bartolotta, R-Carroll, and her staff are hosting a Coffee with Camera at her new district office, 303 Chamber Plaza, Suite B, Charleroi, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Feb. 21.
Beginning Feb. 22, the office will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays.
During the open house, constituents may tour the office, chat with Bartolotta and her staff about issues that are priorities in the 46th District, and learn more about the legislative services available through her office.
Coffee and light refreshments will be served.
Registration is not required, but individuals with questions may contact Bartolotta’s office at 724-258-3365 or through her website at senatorbartolotta.com.
The 46th District consists of all of Greene and Washington counties, as well as the townships of Hanover and Independence and the borough of Frankfort Springs in Beaver County.
