State Sen. Camera Bartolotta, R-Carroll, was appointed to serve on the Pennsylvania Commission for Women, an advisory council that offers recommendations to the Governor on a wide variety of issues that impact women.
The Commission will focus on policies that support economic and civic opportunities for women, encourage mentoring programs for girls and young women, identify opportunities for the benefit and advancement of women and serve as a resource center for Pennsylvania women.
“I am grateful that this appointment offers another tremendous opportunity to ensure the voices of Southwestern Pennsylvanians are heard in Harrisburg, particularly in advocating for economic opportunities for women entrepreneurs and leaders in the workplace,” said Bartolotta, who serves as chair of the Senate Labor and Industry Committee. “These issues are important to members of the communities I represent, and I look forward to working with the commission to advance these priorities together.”