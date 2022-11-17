State Sen. Camera Bartolotta was elected to the Senate leadership team, serving as the Majority Caucus Secretary.
In that role, the Carroll Township Republican will oversee all executive nominations submitted to the Senate for confirmation, and coordinate the review of the background and experience of nominees and ensure that proper documentation is submitted. Bartolotta represents all of Greene and Washington counties and Hanover and Independence townships in Beaver County.
Sen. Kim Ward was elected the Senate President Pro Tempore, and is the first woman to hold the position. Ward represents part of Westmoreland County, including the city of Monessen, Mount Pleasant and Rostraver townships and Mount Pleasant, North Belle Vernon and West Newton boroughs.
The President Pro Tempore is responsible for appointing the chairpersons and members of the 22 standing committees of the Senate and serves as member of all committees. She presides over the Senate floor when the lieutenant governor is unavailable and fills that position if the office becomes vacant.
