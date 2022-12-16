State Sen. Camera Bartolotta has been appointed to the Pennsylvania Health Care Cost Containment Council, an independent state agency.
The council’s goal is to help contain costs by stimulating competition in the health care market. Bartolotta said, “I am honored to help Pennsylvanians make informed decisions about their health care and work to keep costs from rising – especially because prices for so many basic necessities continue to strain household budgets throughout the state. People are being forced to make hard decisions about what they can afford, and they need help.”
This week, the council released its 2021 Hospital Performance Report, which provides information about hospital-specific mortality and readmission ratings, as well as the volume of cases and hospital charges for patients discharged from Pennsylvania’s acute care hospitals. It also assessed the performance of the commonwealth’s hospitals for 13 common medical conditions. Notably, eight conditions showed higher inpatient mortality rates from 2016 to 2021. None of the conditions showed a statistically significant decrease in inpatient mortality rates. Seven conditions showed decreases in 30-day readmission rates, with one condition showing an increase.
Bartolotta, a Republican, represents the 46th Senatorial District.
