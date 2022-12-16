State Sen. Camera Bartolotta has been appointed to the Pennsylvania Health Care Cost Containment Council, an independent state agency.

The council’s goal is to help contain costs by stimulating competition in the health care market. Bartolotta said, “I am honored to help Pennsylvanians make informed decisions about their health care and work to keep costs from rising – especially because prices for so many basic necessities continue to strain household budgets throughout the state. People are being forced to make hard decisions about what they can afford, and they need help.”

