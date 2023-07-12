Barchemy, a chocolate and confectionery manufacturer in Donora, is expanding with the opening of its third plant.
The new plant will produce healthier peanut coatings, chips and fillings.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.Subscribe
Thank you for Reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.Subscribe Login
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Barchemy, a chocolate and confectionery manufacturer in Donora, is expanding with the opening of its third plant.
The new plant will produce healthier peanut coatings, chips and fillings.
“It’s a separate structure attached to our main facility,” said Chris Leonard, Barchemy’s vice president of finance. “This facility will strictly be doing just peanut-containing products, whether that’s confectionery coating that contains peanut butter or peanuts, a peanut butter chip you’ve seen in a cookie, a peanut butter chunk, peanut butter filling or a peanut butter swirl in ice cream.”
Barchemy will host an event Friday to celebrate the opening of the new facility and also to mark the one-year anniversary of a five-alarm fire that nearly destroyed the main plant. Local first responders will be on hand for the event.
On June 19, 2022, fire swept through the company’s main plant causing significant damage, but no one was injured.
“When we got over the initial shock of the fire, everyone in the company committed to bringing Barchemy back stronger than ever,” said Larry Toscano, Barchemy CEO and founder. “The new peanut plant will help us attract even more customers looking for innovative products and great customer service. It’s a fantastic success story which really reflects the heart and character of the Mon Valley that we call home.”
Leonard explained that a $500,000 tax credit received through the state’s Department of Community and Economic Development’s Neighborhood Assistance Program was helpful with the expansion.
“The Neighborhood Assistance Program certainly contributed to our ability to help finance the expansion by virtue of helping out with a previous expansion, it allowed for some cash to roll over to help finance this expansion as well,” he said.
Leonard said the new plant is operational.
“We’re in the testing phase,” he said Tuesday. “We’re working on a few things, working on some samples. We’re commercially live, but we’re announcing to the world on Friday that we’re open for business.”
Barchemy was founded in Donora in 2015. The company provides a wide array of healthy-alternative ingredients and specializes in no sugar added, high-protein, fiber-enriched chocolate coatings, fillings and inclusions.
Leonard said 90% of the company’s workforce lives within a 10-minute drive of the company’s location in the Donora Industrial Park.
“If it hadn’t been wasn’t for the wonderful people of Donora, Monongahela, basically the Mon Valley, we wouldn’t be as successful as we are,” he said.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.