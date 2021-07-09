BROWNSVILLE – A redevelopment group in Brownsville is seeking public input as it redefines its goals.
The Brownsville Area Revitalization Corp. has hired a consultant and drafted a survey as it develops a new strategic plan, said Norma Ryan, a board member.
Ryan said the board has changed members and BARC wants to ensure they "understand what we've done and what we're about."
The board also wants direction on whether or not it should continue to purchase and rehabilitate buildings for switch gears and focus on promoting local museums, Ryan said.
BARC has purchased as many as nine properties, one of which is the Rose Mansion on Route 40. The mansion has been stabilized and its interior needs to be fully rehabilitated for a bed and breakfast, she said.
The group has hired Acorn Hill Strategies of Pittsburgh to guide it through the regrouping process.
The survey can be found at: www.surveymonkey.com/r/BARC2021/.