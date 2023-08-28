Oath at ceremony

Observer-Reporter

New citizens take the oath of allegiance during a 2017 naturalization ceremony at the Washington County Courthouse.

The Washington County Bar Association has received an $18,000, two-year grant to support civics and civility programs. The Bar Association is one of only seven in the country to receive the subgrant, and the only rural-county recipient among the seven subgrantees, the others of which are two national specialty bar associations, two state bar associations, and two metropolitan bar associations.

The grant originated with the American Arbitration Association International Centre for Dispute Resolution, which provided funds to the American Bar Association (ABA) for subgrants supporting the ABA’s “Cornerstones of Democracy: Civics, Civility, and Collaboration” program.

