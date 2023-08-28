The Washington County Bar Association has received an $18,000, two-year grant to support civics and civility programs. The Bar Association is one of only seven in the country to receive the subgrant, and the only rural-county recipient among the seven subgrantees, the others of which are two national specialty bar associations, two state bar associations, and two metropolitan bar associations.
The grant originated with the American Arbitration Association International Centre for Dispute Resolution, which provided funds to the American Bar Association (ABA) for subgrants supporting the ABA’s “Cornerstones of Democracy: Civics, Civility, and Collaboration” program.
The first project within the grant cycle will be held as part of Constitution Day at noon Friday, Sept. 15, at the Washington County Courthouse with a reading – from start to finish – of the U.S. Constitution and Bill of Rights. The reading will be followed at 1 p.m. by a naturalization ceremony in Courtroom No. 2, with President Judge John DiSalle presiding. At least 17 candidates will take the oath of citizenship and become U.S. citizens.
Constitution Day is an American federal observance that recognizes the adoption of the Constitution and those who have become U.S. citizens. It is normally observed on Sept. 17, the day in 1787 that delegates to the Constitutional Convention signed the document in Philadelphia. Participants at the courthouse will have the opportunity to “sign” a 6-foot replica of the document, just as the original delegates to the Constitutional Convention did 236 years ago.
School partners are being sought to stage readings of the Constitution on Sept. 15 at their schools. The readings may be done in a single classroom, school-wide over a public announcement system, or in any other manner the school or individual teacher chooses. Participating schools will receive 20 complimentary copies of pocket-sized Constitutions for their students, with additional copies possible for larger activities. Schools should contact WCBA Executive Director Kathy Sabol at 724-225-6710 or kathy@washcobar.org for information.
Registration for the Sept. 15 reading at the Courthouse is required. Participants are asked to refrain from distributing or displaying any partisan political campaign materials, including handbills, signs, posters, buttons/pins, hats, articles of clothing, or other such visible items. Register online at www.washcobar.org in “Upcoming Events” at the “2023 Constitution Day!” link or by contacting the bar association at 724-225-6710.
