The Washington County Bar Association is holding a panel discussion about the judicial branch and rule of law as part of its seminar series and Law Day programming.
The “Q&A With The Judges” panel discussion from 6 to 7 p.m. Monday at the Burnett Center on the campus of Washington & Jefferson College in Washington is free and open to the public, although pre-registration is requested.
The panel will feature Judge Michael Lucas of the Washington County Court of Common Pleas and U.S. District Judge Robert Colville of the Western District of Pennsylvania. Washington County Deputy District Attorney John Friedmann will moderate the discussion.
Law Day U.S.A. was established in 1958 by President Dwight Eisenhower to strengthen the county’s heritage of liberty, justice and equality under the law. Law Day is officially on May 1, although the Washington County Bar Association provides educational resources and activities for schools throughout the spring months as part of its “Law Day season” of programming and in the fall for Constitution Day. The seminar series was created by the Washington County Bar Association’s Public Relations and Education Committee as part of Law Day.
Go to www.washcobar.org and click on “Upcoming Events” to register for Monday night’s program. For more information about Law Day or other programs offered by the Washington County Bar Association, contact WCBA Executive Director Kathy Sabol at kathy@washcobar.org or 724-225-6710.