Bruce Bandel is announcing his candidacy for Washington County commissioner on the Republican ballot in the May 16 primary.
Bandel moved to Washington County with his family at the age of 9, growing up on a farm in Somerset Township. His father, the longtime postmaster of the Eighty Four Post Office, taught him that a job is not complete until it is done right.
Bandel is an experienced entrepreneur and small business owner. He spent 10 years in sales and marketing in door-to-door work as a canvasser and recruiter. He was an independent contractor for 22 years with Keller Williams Realty, handling both residential and commercial properties and serving buyers and sellers alike. He is also an ordained minister, having planted and pastored a small church in Eighty Four called “In Christ Community Fellowship” for seven years. He also owns and operates Bandel Airport, a privately owned public-use airport in Eighty Four.
About two years ago, Bandel began attending commissioners' meetings and at times became vocal about issues he was seeing across Washington County. He felt the voice of the people was not being heard nor was it being acted upon. His consensus was that both our country and our county are in serious jeopardy and in need of fresh recruits who “Understand the times and know what to do” (1 Chronicles 12:32), prompting his decision to run for commissioner.
He and his wife, Vicky, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary this year, and have two grown children and eight grandchildren.
Bandel states that he will lead by serving "we the people" in Washington County with integrity and virtue. He will bring his longstanding business experience and wisdom to county government. He is committed to strengthening election integrity to restore voter confidence, and believes in term limits to secure continued faith in those who are elected. He will ensure financial accountability and transparency, and is focused on reducing the burden of taxes on residents and exploring new ways to empower the business sector to produce good-paying jobs. He believes this will fast track economic growth as a natural byproduct.
“Honest to God integrity” has always been a lifelong personal motto for Bandel, and he is committed to operating with that same conviction as commissioner. He lives knowing that he cannot expect the people he serves to rise to any higher standard than the one he holds himself.
