Dave Ball, the chairman of Peters Township Council, is among the 61 members of the state treasurer transition committee.
The committee consists of elected officials, individuals from the private sector and others who are being asked to help assist state Treasurer-elect Stacy Garrity recruit staff from around Pennsylvania and provide other forms of guidance.
Garrity’s victory over incumbent treasurer Joe Torsella, a Democrat who had been mentioned as a potential gubernatorial candidate in 2022, was one of the surprises of the 2020 election season. Garrity beat Torsella by 52,000 votes out of 6.7 million cast.
Garrity said in a news release, “I’m honored so many knowledgeable individuals agreed to serve on my transition committee. Already, they have provided invaluable advice throughout this process. My No. 1 goal is to make the transition as seamless as possible.”
Other notable Republicans serving on Garrity’s transition committee include U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey; Heather Heidelbaugh, the Mt. Lebanon attorney who was unsuccessful in her bid to unseat Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro this year; Scott Wagner, the former state senator and 2018 Republican gubernatorial nominee; and Samuel DeMarco, an at-large representative on the Allegheny Council.