Dave Balint announced he is seeking reelection to the position of District Judge for Magisterial District 13-3-01 in western Greene County.

“I am passionate about serving the people as their District Judge and work hard to make a positive impact in our community,” Balint said. “I will continue to faithfully perform the duties in a firm and impartial manner. I pray the people will afford me the opportunity to continue to serve.”

