Dave Balint announced he is seeking reelection to the position of District Judge for Magisterial District 13-3-01 in western Greene County.
“I am passionate about serving the people as their District Judge and work hard to make a positive impact in our community,” Balint said. “I will continue to faithfully perform the duties in a firm and impartial manner. I pray the people will afford me the opportunity to continue to serve.”
Balint has served as magistrate for the district since January 2018.
A native of Greene County, Balint graduated from Waynesburg Central High School and Waynesburg University. He has been certified by the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania Minor Judiciary Education Board since 2017 to perform the duties of a district Jjdge and recertified annually thereafter.
Balint has previously served on the board of directors of the Corner Cupboard Food Bank, Bowlby Public Library and as a trustee and treasurer at Washington Street United Methodist Church. He also previously served as a volunteer with Waynesburg Franklin Township VFC. More recently, he has volunteered with his children’s youth sports.
Balint and his wife, Kayla, live on a small farm in Sycamore with their four sons, Beau, Bryce, Blake and Bear.
The magisterial district serves Aleppo, Center, Freeport, Gilmore, Gray, Jackson, Morris, Perry, Richhill, Springhill, Washington, Wayne and Whiteley townships, and the borough of Waynesburg.
