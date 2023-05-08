Baaad Company took the crown at Main Street Downs Saturday, when the sheep, sponsored by Compassionate Care, high-tailed his way to the first Running of the Wools champion. “We were so nervous,” laughed Melissa Six, CEO of Compassionate Care Unlimited. “But we are a nursing organization. We know what it’s like to prevail. We had full confidence on Nurse’s Day, May 6, that we were going to take it home.”

Hundreds of people from Washington and beyond lined the race track, some with painted faces, others sporting t-shirts cheering for their sheep, all laughing, smiling and screaming when the gates were opened and the sheep took off, tearing down Main Street to the finish line.

