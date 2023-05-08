Baaad Company took the crown at Main Street Downs Saturday, when the sheep, sponsored by Compassionate Care, high-tailed his way to the first Running of the Wools champion. “We were so nervous,” laughed Melissa Six, CEO of Compassionate Care Unlimited. “But we are a nursing organization. We know what it’s like to prevail. We had full confidence on Nurse’s Day, May 6, that we were going to take it home.”
Hundreds of people from Washington and beyond lined the race track, some with painted faces, others sporting t-shirts cheering for their sheep, all laughing, smiling and screaming when the gates were opened and the sheep took off, tearing down Main Street to the finish line.
Eight sheep competed in four heats, with the winner of each race moving into the championship round. Roger Huston, a revered Hollywood Casino at The Meadows announcer, called race play-by-play.
“The running of the wools, this is about as crazy as it gets,” said Dean DeGregorio, of Canonsburg, who wore lamb ears and snagged a front-row seat to the championship race.
With five minutes until the most exciting 10 seconds of racing in Washington, it was standing room only along the track. Folks leaned over railings to get a better view of their sheep before the metaphorical, “and they’re off!”
“It’s Americana at its best,” said Ken Masztak of Bridgeville.
The four championship contestants were Baaad Company, Care-Wool Deangelo, sponsored by the Observer-Reporter, Brrooooaaddband, sponsored by Washington County Authority and Chicco BAAAccello, sponsored by Chicco Baccello. Baaad Company took the lead out of the gates and never gave it up.
“It’s great to know the whole history behind Washington, Pa,” Six said, alluding to Washington’s once-booming sheep industry. “We’re a small business. I was born and raised here in Washington, Pa. We’re happy to come out and support the city any way we can.”
Along with the races, food trucks, vendors and entertainment set up shop in the Main Street Pavilion, and local businesses were open to Running of the Wools attendees.
