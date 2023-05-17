Gilpin rookie teacher

Betlehem-Center Elementary School art teacher Brittany Gilpin is a finalist for the Rookie Teacher of the Year award by the Education Partnership of Pittsburgh.

Voting for the winner is open and will run until 5 p.m. May 19.

