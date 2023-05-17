Bethlehem-Center Elementary School art teacher Brittany Gilpin has been selected as a finalist for the Education Partnership of Pittburgh’s Rookie Teacher of the Year award.
Voting for the winner is open and will run until 5 p.m. May 19.
You may vote once per day on any one email, at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfflZg9ysKZ0uocrGkIxz31E1yWH6_LKCD3HNFIAiOItJJ_Cw/viewform/.
The award is given to teachers with one year or less teaching experience who exemplify excellence at their school.
The other finalists for the Rookie of the Year are Alexis Adams of Elderton Elementary School and Shyanne Rippole of Sto-Rox Junior/Senior High School.
Gilpin earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in graphic design and a master of education degree as an art educator.
In her personal statement, Gilpin said she teaches because she wants to share her love of the arts with her students.
“As a student, the art room was where I felt most at home, and this environment is one that I work hard to build for my students,” she wrote, noting several students ask to stay during recess or stay longer. “Being a teacher is far more than imparting content knowledge of words of wisdom. It begins and ends with the impact we make on our students’ lives as they continue to grow and learn.”
Other awards include Elementary School Teacher of the Year, Middle School Teacher of the Year, and High School Teacher of the Year.
The winners will be revealed during a Facebook live event on Wednesday, June 7, at 6 p.m.
