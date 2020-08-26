A total of $251,717 in grants have been awarded to three area school districts and an intermediate unit to help provide them with resources to help students in need, state Rep. Pam Snyder announced Tuesday.
Snyder, D-Jefferson, said the funds are part of the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund and are to be used to support students at schools designated for Additional Targeted Support and Improvement under the federal Every Student Succeeds Act. ESSA requires Pennsylvania and other states to develop plans to assist students based on a variety of factors, including attendance, English language learners, and students with disabilities.
“While COVID-19 has certainly impacted our schools, it’s put additional challenges on schools identified under ESSA,” Snyder said. “These funds will be a huge help to our districts and our intermediate unit to help them put needed supports in place to help affected students.”
Grants will be awarded to school districts as follows:
- Albert Gallatin (Albert Gallatin Area Senior High School): $69,185.
- Bethlehem-Center (Bethlehem-Center Middle School): $22,661.
- Brownsville Area (Brownsville Area Middle School): $48,726.
- Intermediate Unit 1 (includes Fayette, Greene and Washington counties): $111,145.