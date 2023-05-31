Bethlehem-Center High School graduated 79 seniors during commencement at 7 p.m. Thursday at the high school stadium.
Evalee J. Binns was valedictorian, and Gavin P. Binns was salutatorian. Class president Domonik M. Revi was speaker.
Evalee is the daughter of Bill and Louise Binns of Brownsville. She was a member of the National Honor Society, 4.0 Club, Science Club, and participated in Pennsylvania Junior Academy of Science and STEAM competition team. She also played varsity volleyball.
She will major in English literature at Washington & Jefferson College.
Gavin is the son of Daniel and Stacey Binns of Richeyville. He was vice president of the National Honor Society, and a member of student council, Science Club and Yearbook Club. He participated in marching and concert bands, as well as show choir, concert choir and the Performing Arts Club.
He will major in civil engineering at Slippery Rock University.
