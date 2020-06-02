Bethlehem-Center High School will hold commencement for 116 graduates June 3 at the Brownsville Drive-In. Admission is by ticket only.
Sarah Anne Hess is valedictorian. She is the daughter of Scott and Kathy Hess of Beallsville.
Her school activities include secretary of her senior class; treasurer of the National Honor Society and Student Council; Students Against Destructive Decisions; varsity volleyball captain; track and field; Spanish Club; Leo Club and Peer Jury Program of Washington County.
She will attend Slippery Rock University, where she will major in exercise science, pre-physical therapy.
Salutatorian is Savannah Lynn Coyle, daughter of Deborah Sturchak and Robert Coyle of Richeyville.
Coyle’s activities included National Honor Society vice president; Student Council secretary; The Future is Mine Club; Leo Club; Spanish Club; and Students Against Destructive Decisions.