Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza, also know as avian influenza, has been detected in the United States.
According to a news release from Penn State Extension, cases of the avian flu have been confirmed in waterfowl in Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina and South Carolina.
No cases have yet been confirmed in commercial poultry.
Avian flu is a highly contagious disease that causes serious illness and death in waterfowl – ducks, geese, swans and other web-footed swimming birds. Because of their migratory nature, waterfowl can easily spread the disease to other birds and neighboring states.
Penn State Extension’s Poultry Extension Team encourages both commercial and backyard poultry owners to increase biosecurity measures to ensure the health and safety of their flocks.
Avian influenza can remain for weeks in the fecal matter of birds. Because contaminated matter attaches easily to shoes and clothing, it is recommended that flock owners dedicate specific clothing and shoes to poultry service.
Poultry owners should keep their birds away from wild birds, and immediately clean food spillages to discourage wild birds from flocking to their farms.
Owners are also encouraged to limit visitors to their farms.
If you suspect your birds are sick, or if an unnatural number of birds begins to die, contact the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture at 717-772-2852.