Avella Area School District has welcomed a new principal at Avella Junior-Senior High School.
The school board in June approved hiring Heather Zalar at a salary of $88,500. She began her duties on July 10.
Zalar, who has served in education for 18 years, comes to Avella from Chartiers Valley School District, where she was an assistant principal at Chartiers Valley Intermediate School.
Prior to working at Chartiers Valley, Zalar served as a teacher, instructional coach, and assistant principal at Propel Charter Schools in Pittsburgh.
The small, rural school district is comprised of fewer than 520 students in grades K-12, which appealed to Zalar.
"I did appreciate my time at Chartiers Valley, but being part of a small, community school is integral to my leadership style. It's an atmosphere that lets me become involved with and get to know the students and their families," said Zalar.
Zalar and her husband, Matthew, also serve as airborne soldiers in the Army National Guard in West Virginia.
Zalar is a graduate of Trinity High School. She earned her undergraduate degree from Indiana University of Pennsylvania and her principal certification from Robert Morris University.
She said teaching has been a lifelong passion, and she aims to foster "an environment where students, staff, and family feel valued, inspired and supported."
Said Zalar, "I want our school environment to be welcoming. I plan to be present in the hallways and classrooms, and at extracurricular activities in order to make that happen."
Superintendent Cyril Walther said he welcomes Zalar's enthusiasm and experience.
"Avella is very excited to have her in our district. She brings experience, new ideas, and a passion for teaching. She is an advocate for children and their success," said Walther. "She is very driven and we are excited to have her lead."
