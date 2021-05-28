Avella High School will hold commencement for 47 seniors at 7 p.m. June 2 at the Avella football field.
Aidan Riley is valedictorian, and Haylea Maceiko is salutatorian.
Riley, son of Holly and John Riley of Avella, was a member of the National Honor Society, Science Club, student council, Student Forum, SADD and served as Newspaper Club editor. He was also drum major of the Avella Marching Band and a member of the concert band.
He received a merit scholarship through the University of Pittsburgh and the John and Sophie Choratch Scholarship.
He will attend the University of Pittsburgh, where he study pharmacy, with guaranteed admission into the Doctorate of Pharmacy Program.
Maceiko, daughter of Donna and Derek Maceiko of Avella, played varsity softball, volleyball and basketball, serving as captain of the softball and volleyball teams her senior year, and also was captain of the club volleyball team during her senior year. She is president of the Community Service Club, and also volunteered for We Care Street Outreach and the American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life.
She received the American Legion Auxiliary Department of Pennsylvania School Award; the Challenge Program Academic Excellence Award; and Kohl’s Cares Scholarship.
Maceiko will attend Penn State University, majoring in advertising and public relations.