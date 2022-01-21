An Avella man was killed Thursday afternoon when he lost control of his vehicle in Cross Creek Township.
The Washington County coroner’s office identified the driver as Zachary James Noga, 28.
According to the coroner, Noga lost control of his vehicle in the 200 block of Cross Creek Road. His car went down an embankment and struck the side of a house.
A motorist saw Noga’s vehicle and called 911 about 2:20 p.m. Noga was declared dead at 3:41 p.m. at the scene.
The cause and manner of death is pending an autopsy and further investigation.
According to the coroner, Noga was not wearing a seat belt.
Responding to the accident were Avella Fire Department, Slovan-Smith Township Fire Department, state police, Ambulance and Chair Service and the state Department of Transportation.
State police continues to investigate the accident.