An Avella man was killed in a two-vehicle collision Wednesday afternoon in Independence Township.
A vehicle driven by Edward Michael King, 58, was traveling east on Washington Pike about 4:10 p.m. when it collided with a westbound vehicle near the 400 block, according to a news release issued by the Washington County coroner. King was pronounced dead at 5:18 p.m. He was not wearing a seat belt.
